Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,403. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

