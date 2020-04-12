Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.39 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

