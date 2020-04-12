Analysts Expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. PPL posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PPL.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,492,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,034. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 3,300.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in PPL by 13.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 25.0% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in PPL by 3.6% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in PPL by 65.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.