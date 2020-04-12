Analysts Expect Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings. Rockwell Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMTI. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,514. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 74,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

