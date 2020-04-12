Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $82.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.54 million to $83.20 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $372.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.26 million to $378.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $491.67 million, with estimates ranging from $456.03 million to $509.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of SMAR opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,081 shares of company stock worth $19,708,105 over the last 90 days. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

