Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

TSEM opened at $17.47 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,887,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 291,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

