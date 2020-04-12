Analysts Expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYME. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,050,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,082,854.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,975 shares of company stock worth $201,734. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Friday. 413,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

