Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million.

WRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 726,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,065. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

