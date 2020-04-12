Analysts Set $15.50 Target Price for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSE GHM traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $13.48. 29,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $133.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.87. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Graham news, CEO James R. Lines bought 12,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $224,526.69. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,900.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Lines bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,575.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,713 shares of company stock worth $386,940. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Graham by 1,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

