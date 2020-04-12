Analyzing SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) & OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and OSI Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $5.90 million 1.13 -$3.57 million N/A N/A OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.12 $64.80 million $4.32 16.79

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SemiLEDs and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A OSI Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.12%. Given OSI Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -44.72% -124.84% -24.19% OSI Systems 6.45% 15.51% 6.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats SemiLEDs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

