Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.86 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Huobi Korea, Sistemkoin and ABCC. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $1.86 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.04481541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00066242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Huobi Korea, Hotbit, ABCC, KuCoin, BitMax, Upbit, Coinall, Bithumb, Coinone, Bgogo, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX, Bitinka and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

