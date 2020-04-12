ANON (ANON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ANON has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $49,909.57 and approximately $14.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02742123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00207544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

