Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will report sales of $228.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.77 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $230.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $912.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $891.63 million to $945.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $931.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.38 million to $983.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after acquiring an additional 584,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 369,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

