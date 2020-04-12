Apex Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $605,394.25 and approximately $13,804.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001695 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

