Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,627. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

