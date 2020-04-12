Apollon Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 217.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded 239.9% higher against the dollar. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $10,284.97 and approximately $23.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00070282 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

