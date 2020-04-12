AppCoins Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $238,164.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $238,164.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.02798835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

