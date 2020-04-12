Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 139,057 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $306,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

AAPL stock opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

