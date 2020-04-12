Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.75 Million

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report $45.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $52.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $213.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.61 million to $225.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $269.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $281.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of AAOI opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.89. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

