Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Aqua America worth $20,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 416,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Aqua America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,004,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTR opened at $44.61 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

