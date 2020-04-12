ARAW Hits Market Capitalization of $9,565.47 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $9,565.47 and $7.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.04457880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00037150 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009397 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003379 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

