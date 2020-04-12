ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Market Capitalization Tops $7,308.63

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded up 3% against the dollar. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $7,308.63 and approximately $20.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.04472117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00066366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com.

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.