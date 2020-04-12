Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

ARNA stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a current ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480 in the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 215,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

