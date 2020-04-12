Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) vs. Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westwood Holdings Group and Ares Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Management 0 3 6 0 2.67

Ares Management has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Ares Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 151.6% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Ares Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 2.25 $5.91 million N/A N/A Ares Management $1.77 billion 2.39 $148.88 million $1.67 21.05

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ares Management pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Ares Management has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Westwood Holdings Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Management has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 7.03% 5.18% 4.39% Ares Management 8.43% 15.65% 1.94%

Summary

Ares Management beats Westwood Holdings Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

