Argentum Reaches Market Cap of $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

