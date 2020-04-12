Arion Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Arion has a total market cap of $29,250.26 and approximately $285.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02794408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,195,517 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

