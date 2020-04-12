Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AHH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AHH stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 428,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,755. The company has a market capitalization of $650.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,197.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

