Arqma Tops 1-Day Volume of $173.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Arqma has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $22,197.62 and approximately $173.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,912.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.02307219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.03395085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00617986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00771641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00076988 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00529840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,417,717 coins and its circulating supply is 4,373,173 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.