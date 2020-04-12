Arqma Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Arqma has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $20,016.66 and approximately $163.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,719.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.49 or 0.02299274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.03380363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00601521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00778345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076028 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00526649 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 10,425,341 coins and its circulating supply is 4,380,798 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Arqma's official Twitter account is @

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

