ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, BidaskClub cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. ArQule has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in ArQule by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,745 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in ArQule by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,978,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 870,021 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,299,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $47,640,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $39,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

