ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of ArQule worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in ArQule during the fourth quarter worth about $12,371,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,299,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 468,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 355,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ArQule by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ArQule by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $20.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

