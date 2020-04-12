Artis Turba Achieves Market Cap of $130,619.85 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $130,619.85 and approximately $1,642.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artis Turba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artis Turba using one of the exchanges listed above.

