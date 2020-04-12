Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.