Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.
AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AHT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
