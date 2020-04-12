Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Hits $0.0075

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $29,818.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.02706294 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00203643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

