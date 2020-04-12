Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ASPN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 52,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 285,252 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

