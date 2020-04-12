Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,818,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares in the company, valued at $15,764,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,419.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.