At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.97.

HOME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that At Home Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 518,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,569,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 250,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.