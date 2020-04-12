ATBCoin Market Cap Achieves $29,426.26 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, TOPBTC and Exrates. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a market cap of $29,426.26 and $17,505.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

