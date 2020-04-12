ATC Coin (ATCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $127,845.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $127,845.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00618345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

