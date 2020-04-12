ATLANT (ATL) Trading 33.3% Lower This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. ATLANT has a total market cap of $623,172.66 and approximately $65.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx and Exrates. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.02759773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00205216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, OKEx, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.