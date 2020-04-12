Atonomi Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Atonomi has a total market cap of $53,136.08 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

