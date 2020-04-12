Auctus (AUC) Price Up 39.3% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Auctus has a market cap of $372,590.39 and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02763898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00206715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

