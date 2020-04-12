Aurora 24-Hour Volume Reaches $780,323.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg. Aurora has a market cap of $8.41 million and $780,323.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.74 or 0.04369030 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00066256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037017 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009201 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

