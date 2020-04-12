Auroracoin (AUR) Price Tops $0.0700 on Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 66.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $2.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ISX, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033022 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00059509 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.32 or 1.00598068 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00067019 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

