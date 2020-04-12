Auroracoin Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and ISX. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $760,871.97 and approximately $35.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033458 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00057866 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,919.48 or 1.00114385 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ISX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.