Authorship (ATS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Authorship has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Authorship token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $4,609.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02795832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com.

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

