Autonio (NIO) One Day Volume Tops $30.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 424% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $329,753.22 and $30.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 84% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.02782798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00206131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.