Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avangrid worth $31,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

