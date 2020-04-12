Axe (AXE) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Axe has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000789 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001185 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

