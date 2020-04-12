Band Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $11.36 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007004 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02780031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00206357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,669,033 tokens. Band Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

